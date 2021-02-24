Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,317% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.