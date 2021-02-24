Investors Purchase Large Volume of Surgery Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 9,138 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,118% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

