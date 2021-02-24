iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) Shares Down 1.1%

iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.10 and last traded at $72.39. 4,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

