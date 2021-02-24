IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Up 19.7%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares rose 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 1,583,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 624,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

IRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

