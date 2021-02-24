Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IBC)

Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC.AX) (ASX:IBC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC.AX) Company Profile

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

