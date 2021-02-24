iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,155,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 239,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,247,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

