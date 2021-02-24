iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 87,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,529. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $255.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

