iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,607,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $253.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

