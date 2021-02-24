iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

