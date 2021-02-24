iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $89,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. 477,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,178,996. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $87.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

