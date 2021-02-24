iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

