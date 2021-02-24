iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $38,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 621,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 305,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,500. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

