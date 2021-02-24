iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

