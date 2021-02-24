iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,002,000 after buying an additional 320,208 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.35.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

