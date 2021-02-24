iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215,250 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

IJS traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,663. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

