iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.05

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.05 and last traded at $164.05, with a volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

