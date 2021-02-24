Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,756,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,000. Telefónica accounts for about 1.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Telefónica by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 583,796 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 900,037 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,549,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

