Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.15-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.Itron also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.15-2.55 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $18.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. Itron has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

