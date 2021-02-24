IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. IWG has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

