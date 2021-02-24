J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

