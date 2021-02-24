J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JSAIY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,512. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

