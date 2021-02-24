Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Jabil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,236 shares of company stock worth $5,375,057. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

