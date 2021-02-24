Janice Chaffin Sells 7,111 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $253.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 41.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Synopsys by 27.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

