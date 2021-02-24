Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.08

Shares of Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.08 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.04 ($0.14), with a volume of 807626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22.

In other news, insider Andrew Robert Fryatt bought 96,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,787.83 ($8,868.34).

Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) Company Profile (LON:JWNG)

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Brand Performance, Online Performance, and Data, Analysis & Technology. It offers marketing agency and consultancy services. The company also provides data services and consultancy; search engine optimization; Website designing and building; online marketing and media; and product development services.

