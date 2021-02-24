Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ IART opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 206,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

