Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Frontline Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontline in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

FRO has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI cut Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Danske cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

NYSE:FRO opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 437,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Frontline by 86.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Frontline by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.