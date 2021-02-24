Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $295.96 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Equifax makes up approximately 2.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $295,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Burney Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

NYSE EFX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.82. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

