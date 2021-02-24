Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,295. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

