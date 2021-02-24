Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Waters worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waters by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Waters by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Waters by 807.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

NYSE:WAT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.05. 2,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.62. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

