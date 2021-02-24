Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Maximus stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,610. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

