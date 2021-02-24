JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 13,880 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60.

On Thursday, February 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 194 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $919.56.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $109.75.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $105.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 251 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $1,051.69.

On Monday, January 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $972.50.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $935.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $907.50.

On Monday, December 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $892.50.

On Monday, December 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $3,540.00.

Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMP shares. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

