JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.50. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of JMP stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Equities research analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 13,880 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 41,674 shares of company stock worth $244,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

