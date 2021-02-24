JMP Securities Boosts Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $32.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $42,228,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $20,391,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $18,797,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

