Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.58

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.58 and last traded at $166.70, with a volume of 12716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

