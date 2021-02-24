JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JST has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.60 ($61.88).

ETR JST opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €44.14 and its 200-day moving average is €38.12. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 12-month high of €48.70 ($57.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The firm has a market cap of $692.85 million and a P/E ratio of 158.64.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

