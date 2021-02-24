JUIICE (JUI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $335.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00073462 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002830 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd.

Buying and Selling JUIICE

JUIICE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

