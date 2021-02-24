JUST Market Cap Tops $103.92 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, JUST has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $103.92 million and approximately $290.45 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00497541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00081792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00481984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00073858 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

