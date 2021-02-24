Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $189.00 price target on the stock. Kadant traded as high as $161.00 and last traded at $160.87, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.85.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.