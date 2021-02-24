Kava Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00237682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,101.00 or 0.02210156 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00047537 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

