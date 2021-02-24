KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

KBR stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.52 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

