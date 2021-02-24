Keep4r (KP4R) Price Tops $7.67

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $602,641.98 and approximately $68,964.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for $7.67 or 0.00015122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00502693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.07 or 0.00481407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00072953 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#.

