Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

