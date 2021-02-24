Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) PT Set at €635.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) received a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €597.62 ($703.08).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €522.90 ($615.18) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €553.15 and a 200-day moving average of €559.62. Kering SA has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

About Kering SA (KER.PA)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

