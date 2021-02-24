KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after buying an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after buying an additional 13,263,657 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 269,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.