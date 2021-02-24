Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years.

KIM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 117,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,976. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

