Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,797 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Several research firms recently commented on KC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

