Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

