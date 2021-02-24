Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

