KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $318.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

