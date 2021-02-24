Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Kleros has a total market cap of $39.11 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

